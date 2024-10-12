Two arrested for aiding escaped prisoner in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for aiding in the escape of a Walton Correctional Institution prisoner.

Authorities said cameras show 59-year-old John Kiedrowski being picked up in a parking lot of the Institution on Friday just before 11 a.m.

On Saturday, 43-year-old Michael Britton and 45-year-old Shawna Perkins both of Freeport, Florida were arrested for aiding in Kiedrowski’s escape.

According to a news release, Sheriff Adkinson has directly communicated with Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon regarding Kiedrowski.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence team, investigators, and patrol deputies alongside Department of Corrections personnel are working around the clock to locate the escapee.

Kiedrowski currently has active warrants for escaping a detention facility.

