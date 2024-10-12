Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMBB

    Two arrested for aiding escaped prisoner in Walton County

    By Melanie Mitchell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456tzR_0w4iq20D00

    WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for aiding in the escape of a Walton Correctional Institution prisoner.

    Authorities said cameras show 59-year-old John Kiedrowski being picked up in a parking lot of the Institution on Friday just before 11 a.m.

    On Saturday, 43-year-old Michael Britton and 45-year-old Shawna Perkins both of Freeport, Florida were arrested for aiding in Kiedrowski’s escape.

    Law enforcement searching for prison escapee in Walton County

    According to a news release, Sheriff Adkinson has directly communicated with Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon regarding Kiedrowski.

    Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence team, investigators, and patrol deputies alongside Department of Corrections personnel are working around the clock to locate the escapee.

    Kiedrowski currently has active warrants for escaping a detention facility.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WMBB3 days ago
    Chicago man arrested for DUI, vehicle theft in Walton County
    WMBB5 days ago
    Traffic stop leads to gun and drug charges in Washington County
    WMBB6 days ago
    Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
    Fox News2 days ago
    BCSO: Three arrested in drug bust, more than $65,000 in cash seized
    WMBB5 days ago
    Bay County Waste Amnesty Days coming soon
    WMBB11 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WMBB6 hours ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex3 days ago
    Rich Florida mom sparks fury after refusing to leave 'Milton proof' mansion as storm batters home
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Franklin County defeats Wewahitchka on the road
    WMBB2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    New tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic: National Hurricane Center
    WMBB1 day ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WMBB11 hours ago
    Head-on collision on Highway 20 left two dead
    WMBB12 hours ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    WMBB2 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WMBB12 hours ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WMBB1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Accident on Highway 77 west of Hwy 20 cause east and westbound closures
    WMBB1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    WMBB1 day ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WMBB2 days ago
    Venice Beach home buried in sand after Milton
    WMBB3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy