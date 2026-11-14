The amount of menhaden that can be caught in the Chesapeake Bay will be reduced by about one-third under new limits approved this week by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

The commission voted to lower the Bay's catch limit from 51,000 metric tons to 33,847 metric tons over the next two years.

Menhaden are small fish that play an important role in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, serving as a food source for striped bass, osprey and other wildlife.

The commission also approved reductions to the coastwide catch limit, cutting it by 9% in 2027 and another 9% in 2028.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation welcomed the reduction in the Bay but criticized the commission for not going further with coastwide limits.

"For the Chesapeake Bay, this is a hard-earned win, but it's not the finish line," said Will Poston, the foundation's forage campaign manager.

The organization had pushed for a 50% reduction in the Bay's catch limit, citing concerns about declining menhaden populations in some areas and the impact on wildlife that depend on the fish.

The new Bay limit will also be tied to the coastwide catch limit, meaning future changes to the overall harvest could affect how many menhaden can be caught in the Chesapeake Bay.

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