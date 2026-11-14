Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann has nominated Demetrious Harris as the city's next police chief, nine months after removing former Chief Edward Jackson.

Harris currently serves as police chief in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, and has 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Littmann removed Jackson in February, citing differences in their approaches to management. Amy Miguez has served as acting chief since then.

Harris was selected following a search that included community input and recommendations from a committee chaired by Anne Arundel County Sheriff Everett Sesker.

The Annapolis City Council is expected to vote on Harris's appointment December 14. If confirmed, he will begin December 15 with an annual salary of $214,000.

Miguez will remain with the department as a major, a promotion from her previous rank of captain.

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