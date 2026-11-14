Pitango Gelato is bringing its handcrafted gelato to the Annapolis waterfront.

The Baltimore-based company announced plans to open its 10th location at 124 Dock Street in spring 2027.

The new café will be owned by Sam and Semy Lee, who also operate Pitango's first franchise location in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia.

The Annapolis location will serve gelato, sorbet, espresso drinks, coffee, seasonal Italian-style sipping chocolate and baked goods.

Pitango recently opened its ninth location in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Oct. 28.

Founded in Baltimore in 2006, Pitango Gelato is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The company currently operates nine gelato locations across Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., along with a bakery and café in Baltimore.

The company, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, continues to expand across the Baltimore-Washington region.

An exact opening date has not been announced.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.