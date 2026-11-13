RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's largest indoor water park has officially opened its doors in Spotsylvania.

Kalahari Resorts and Convention spans more than 175,000 square feet. Inside, visitors will find water slides, a wave pool, a lazy river and North America's longest indoor water coaster.

WATCH: Go inside Kalahari

See inside Kalahari, Virginia's largest indoor water park opens

The African-inspired resort also features more than a dozen restaurants and nearly 1,000 guest rooms. It is the fifth resort for the company.

"I passed it, heading down [Interstate 95], and I was like, 'That looks wild,'" Julie Bragg said on CBS 6 News.

GeNienne Samuels said the building's design draws attention from passing drivers.

"Its building does the marketing for itself because going back and forth for Commanders games, you're curious because you actually see the water park tubes coming out of the building, and I'm like, that is brilliant," Samuels said. "I know because any kid that drives past that with their parents, they're going to want to go there."