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Police seek identity of woman whose remains were found in Baltimore
By Siobhan Garrett,8 days ago
Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were discovered more than three years ago.
The remains were found on August 18, 2023, around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of East 27th Street.
According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the remains belong to a white woman believed to have been between 19 and 39 years old. Investigators estimate she stood between 4 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
The woman was wearing several pieces of jewelry, including red and white, clear and yellow beaded bracelets, along with two white metal rings.
Investigators have released a forensic facial reconstruction in hopes that someone will recognize her.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.