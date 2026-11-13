Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be sidelined for six to 10 weeks as he recovers from a broken and dislocated thumb suffered in Week 8.

Head coach Jesse Minter provided an update Friday, saying Jackson is doing well following surgery, but there is no definitive timeline for his return.

"He's doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return," Minter said.

The injury has forced Baltimore to make several changes at quarterback, with Jacoby Brissett preparing to become the Ravens' fourth starting quarterback in four games.

The Ravens acquired Brissett in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals last week. The veteran has played for seven NFL teams over 11 seasons and said his experience adjusting to different offensive systems should help him settle into Baltimore.

"Just being able to be flexible, that's what has kept me in this league for so long," Brissett said.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle acknowledged the challenges of getting a new quarterback up to speed but said the extra preparation time ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers has helped.

The Ravens are also making a change at kicker. Special teams coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. confirmed Riley Patterson will handle kicking duties Monday night. Baltimore also signed Harrison Mevis to its practice squad.

The Ravens face the winless Chargers on Monday night as they look to find stability at two key positions.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.