This week, Mallory continues investigating Baltimore's surprise billing notices as residents face new penalties on charges dating back years. Plus, our annual 12 Scams of Christmas series continues with a warning for job seekers after a longtime journalist paid $500 pursuing an opportunity that didn't exist.

Some Baltimore homeowners are being billed for charges dating back decades, including years before they even owned their properties. With interest and penalties now adding up, residents are questioning the accuracy of the bills and whether the city is giving them enough time to dispute the charges. City officials say they're correcting errors, but questions remain about collection deadlines.

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Old bills, new penalties: Baltimore residents question surprise charges

💼 After being laid off, a longtime journalist thought she'd found a promising communications job through a recruiter on LinkedIn. She paid $500 for a professionally written resume before discovering the position didn't exist. She eventually recovered her money through a credit card dispute, but the FBI warns that increasingly convincing employment scams are targeting job seekers.

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Laid off, then targeted: Job seeker paid $500 pursuing a fake opening

Bought something that went on sale a few days later? Check whether the retailer offers price adjustments. Some stores will refund the difference if the price drops within a certain window after your purchase.

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