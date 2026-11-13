BALTIMORE — Whether you're looking for live music, outdoor adventures, or a chance to meet some fuzzy farm animals, this weekend has something for everyone. Here's a look at four events happening near you.

Maryland Irish Festival

The Maryland Irish Festival is back at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

The three-day indoor celebration features live Irish music, traditional dancers, authentic food, and local vendors. Organizers say ticket sales support charitable causes in the local Irish community.

There's also a kids' area with activities and games and if you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, vendors will be on hand throughout the weekend.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday.

Dam Jam Festival

If you're looking to spend some time outdoors, head over to Lake Roland Park for the Dam Jam Festival.

Admission is free. Visitors can enjoy live music, shop with local vendors, explore nature activities, get up close with animal encounters, or even try their hand at archery.

The festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jazz and Roots Festival

In Annapolis, the Jazz and Roots Festival is wrapping up its final weekend.

The free festival brings together world-class performers and artists for a mix of jazz, roots music, and cultural experiences at venues throughout Eastport.

Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival

If you love all things cozy and crafty, the Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival is taking over the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Visitors can meet and pet alpacas, watch interactive demonstrations, and explore vendors selling everything from yarn and fleece to jewelry, pottery, and handmade gifts.

It's also a great opportunity to stock up on supplies for your next knitting or crocheting project. The festival is open to the public with free admission and free parking.

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