Baltimore's Mason Douglas lands role in Tyler Perry's 'Gospel of Christmas'

A Baltimore native has taken his acting talents to the big screen in movies like "Teen Wolf" and shows like "BMF" and "The Ms. Pat Show." Now, the young actor has taken on his biggest role yet in the new Tyler Perry movie, "The Gospel of Christmas."

Mason Douglas grew up in Baltimore City and even attended Towson University. But it wasn't until after college that he took his passion for acting seriously.

"I always loved being able to entertain and take your mind off of a situation and bring that joy," Douglas said.

In the movie, Douglas plays Jacob, the son of Isaac and Rebecca, played by Tank and Fantasia.

He says the role centers on a young man searching for connection with his father.

"He's like coming out of high school you know what I mean and he is in a situation where he really just wants attention from his dad. You'll notice in the movie he wants to feel more seen and more loved. His dad is pulled in a bunch of different directions and its not that his dad isn't a loving father, he just has a lot on his mind and when you are a provider and caretaker some of the important things can get overlooked," Douglas said.

Working with Perry was a milestone for the actor.

"It was always like a bucket list thing to work with him and I just think this project was really divine for me so that moment meant a lot," Douglas said.

Douglas says the experience filming this movie was different from other projects he has worked on. The star-studded cast full of gospel music legends, he says, brought something extra to set.

"With this being such a gospel star studded cast, songs would break out at any given moment right and if your a spiritual person the Holy Ghost was always there right and there were times where we were setting up shots for scenes and we would be in the church and the organist would just play and John great just would just begin to speak and fantasia would just blow and now you have Vanessa Armstrong beginning to hop in Jekalyn Carr like it would literally just be a mic toss. No cameras rolling but were having great church," Douglas said.

While it is a Christmas movie, Douglas says there is a deeper message, and he is proud of the film.

"The entire takeaway from this movie is just don't forget the power of prayer, the power of prayer is life-changing and it has the ability to move mountains and effect everything," Douglas said.

Douglas says the film means a lot to him, especially being from Baltimore, because he is able to do what he once thought was impossible. He hopes others aspire to do the same.

"Chase your dreams be proud of who you are, never conform to who you are or change anything about yourself. Be authentically you and you are able to achieve anything you want. God is always able and the power of prayer is phenomenal so I hope everyone enjoys this movie its a great wholesome holiday movie and I think you will really enjoy it with your family," Douglas said.

Douglas shared his pride in his hometown.

"I love my city, I know we have a stigma in the city and things like that but its just something about the culture and you really appreciate it when you leave, you know but I am a blue crab baby, I'm a club music baby, I'm a chicken box, corner store, aye ma like onion pickle those are the little things that I cherish and so the accent, the two the do the you its what makes this place home," Douglas said.

"The Gospel of Christmas" will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 11.

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