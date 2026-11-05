Man arrested in shooting that killed 21-year-old at Towson apartments

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Towson that killed a 21-year-old in September.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 30-year-old Juwan Eldridge in the death of Tavaughn Hamlet Jr., police said.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane at about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, and found Hamlet with gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eldridge is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

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