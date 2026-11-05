Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Towson

Man arrested in shooting that killed 21-year-old at Towson apartments

By WMAR Web Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPtyw_1Go9b0Ds00

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Towson that killed a 21-year-old in September.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 30-year-old Juwan Eldridge in the death of Tavaughn Hamlet Jr., police said.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane at about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, and found Hamlet with gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eldridge is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_sad
6

Comments