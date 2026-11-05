Soundbar fires up smokers and extends hours for game day tailgate in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — If you're looking for a place to watch the game with tailgate favorites, Soundbar on Falls Road is keeping things smoking.

The bar and restaurant is extending its hours for a pre-game and post-game barbecue tailgate, with game day specials running from noon to midnight and the kitchen open until 10 p.m.

Chef Patrick Morrow is firing up the smoker for a full day of game day eats, including ribs, deep-fried onion rings, yucca fries with a Bajan pepper sauce-inspired side, pizza loaded with toppings, and plenty of freshly smoked and grilled meats.

Morrow's path to the kitchen started in college, and he says it was never really the plan.

"I figured it was a way to be at the grill during parties, and I fell in love with it. The next thing I know, 25 years later, I've been a chef," Morrow said.

He says the goal for game day is simple — good food, good company and a reason to enjoy the moment no matter what happens on the field.

"Hopefully we can pull through somehow. There's always a chance. So eat well, hang out, relax a little bit," Morrow said.

Soundbar was created by DJs and artists. The venue focuses on good sound, tasty bites and a laid-back bar atmosphere.

"We have the DJs, but we also have really curated playlists. It's sort of that old kind of dive bar feel where you can get great food and it's not pretentious. You look across the bar and there's every group imaginable sitting there, and they're all getting along, all having a good time. It's sort of like a tailgate," Morrow said.

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