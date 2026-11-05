Search underway for missing 18-year-old boater in Susquehanna River

Multiple agencies are searching the Susquehanna River for an 18-year-old boater whose boat was found capsized near Garrett Island.

Maryland Natural Resources Police identified the missing boater as Mark Everett Coates III of Havre de Grace.

NRP said officers were dispatched Thursday morning after a 10-foot aluminum jon boat was found capsized near Garrett Island.

Coates was last known to be operating the boat near the Hatem Memorial Bridge, which carries U.S. 40, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he had launched from the Water Street Boat Ramp in Havre de Grace.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Susquehanna Hose Company, Harford County Emergency Services, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Chesapeake Search Dogs and other agencies are assisting NRP with the search.

Susquehanna Hose Company said weather conditions were creating challenges in securing aviation resources. The department later said U.S. Coast Guard aviation was en route to assist.

Dive and aviation resources are being used in the search.

Coates was last seen wearing a chartreuse long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials are asking boaters and members of the public to avoid the search area. Boaters should avoid the Susquehanna River between the U.S. 40 and I-95 bridges, as well as the Water Street Boat Ramp, while operations are underway.

Anyone who saw boating activity connected to the case or has information about Coates' whereabouts is asked to call Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.

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