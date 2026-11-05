Deputies: 81-year-old man tied up, burned during robbery in Cecil County

Two people are facing charges after an 81-year-old man was allegedly tied to a chair, assaulted and burned during a robbery at an Elkton home Wednesday morning.

Cecil County sheriff’s deputies were called to Chestnut Drive around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a naked, injured man lying in a yard.

The victim told investigators he had gone to the home to meet 31-year-old Taylor Storm Falcone. Deputies said 28-year-old Austin Michael Maniscalco was also inside and eventually tied the victim to a chair, punched him and held a knife to his throat.

Investigators said Maniscalco heated syrup in a microwave and poured it on the victim, causing burns, while demanding the combination to a safe at the victim’s Delaware home.

After getting the combination, Maniscalco allegedly wrote it across the victim’s forehead. Deputies said he also stole cash, jewelry and vehicle keys.

Investigators said Maniscalco eventually fell asleep, allowing the victim to untie himself and escape.

A sheriff’s office Special Response Team later arrested Maniscalco at the home. Falcone was arrested when she returned.

Investigators allege the two conspired to lure the victim to the home, detain him and steal his belongings.

Maniscalco faces charges including robbery, first-degree assault, false imprisonment and theft. Falcone faces several conspiracy charges.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Maniscalco is being held without bond. After initially being held without bond, Falcone was released after posting bail, according to electronic court records.

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