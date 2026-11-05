New Bay Bridge: Maryland approves plan for new Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland is moving forward with a plan to build two new Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans and tear down the existing ones.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said it has received final environmental approval for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study. The authority said the new crossing will make travel safer and more reliable, reduce harm to the environment, add $23 billion to the local economy and create more than 60,000 jobs.

The study ended this week with the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision. Those documents give the authority an approved path forward to build the new spans.

The Federal Highway Administration chose a plan known as Alternative C. It is the most affordable option. The plan calls for building two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay and taking down the current bridge spans.

"Completion of the monumental Bay Crossing Study delivers a roadmap to the future and gives Maryland a critical approval for the next step of this project," Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Katie Thomson said. "The approved crossing aligns with MDOT's goals of enhancing safety, reliability and accessibility for Marylanders while delivering economic value for nearby communities and the entire state."

The authority expects to begin designing the project in 2028 and start construction as soon as 2032.

The selected plan includes the following:



Two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders across the Chesapeake Bay

Removal of the existing Bay Bridge spans. The authority said this will fix current problems like narrow lanes and missing shoulders

Better navigational clearance to meet U.S. Coast Guard rules. The clearance will be 230 feet, the same as the new Francis Scott Key Bridge, allowing larger ships reach the Port of Baltimore.

Widening of US 50/301 to eight lanes (four in each direction) from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek to help traffic move onto the new spans

A financial commitment for transit improvements, with a proposed one-time investment of up to $40 million.

An optional shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians. The authority will study whether this path is possible in the future.

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