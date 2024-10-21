Open in App
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    Food poisoning sends 46 people to the hospital

    By Amanda Engel,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zARHw_0wGAIqaH00

    Ambulances took 46 patients to the hospital for reported food poisoning, Howard County Fire and EMS reported Monday evening.

    Fire and rescue crews were called to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court around 3:45 p.m.

    A spokesperson for Howard County Fire and Rescue initially said that more than 20 people were being evaluated for symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

    That number went up to more than 30 patients, as the evening continued.

    The Department updated the total number of patients to 46, just after 6 p.m.

    They are all thought to have ingested the same thing.

    BmoreBaby407$$
    15h ago
    Yes !!! DOESNT SAY ANYTHING ABOUT WHAT THEY ATE OR WHERE THEY ALL ATE FROM ??? SOUNDS LIKE A FACILITY OR A HOME WHERE SOMEONE COOKS FOR ALL OF THEM?? HOW DID THEY ALL EAT THE SAME FOOD ? THATS ALOT PEOPLE!!! SOUNDS LIKE IT WAS DONE BY SOMEONE ON PURPOSE!!! SOMETHING IS FISHY ABOUT THIS STORY HOPEFULLY THEY ARE INVESTIGATING THIS INCIDENT!!!! 💯💯🙏🏻🙏🏻😡😡
    Nunya
    23h ago
    From we’re ??? We need restaurant grocery names ?
