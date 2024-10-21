Food poisoning sends 46 people to the hospital

Ambulances took 46 patients to the hospital for reported food poisoning, Howard County Fire and EMS reported Monday evening.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court around 3:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for Howard County Fire and Rescue initially said that more than 20 people were being evaluated for symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

That number went up to more than 30 patients, as the evening continued.

The Department updated the total number of patients to 46, just after 6 p.m.

They are all thought to have ingested the same thing.

