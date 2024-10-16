Mother charged in 2-year-old's death after fentanyl found in girl's system

A two-year-old in Glen Burnie who died this past summer had fentanyl in her system.

This according to an autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Now the toddler's mother, Tiffany Carr, faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to charging documents, Carr said her daughter had fallen asleep on the couch around 2 p.m. on August 17th.

She then told police she went to sleep until around 6 or 6:30, "woke up and took a hit of crack," saw her daughter falling off the couch. When she moved an office chair out of the way and the girl fell off the couch, was when Carr realized the toddler wasn't breathing.

Carr called 911 and started CPR, and also said she attempted to administer Narcan a couple of times.

The child later died at an area hospital.

Examination of the child showed no signs of physical abuse, according to the charging documents.

Police say they found a crack pipe on an end table near where the kid had been laying down.

They added that "the child's hands, fingers and feet were dirty, consistent with the residence's unkept and deplorable condition."

Carr is due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 23. She's also charged with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, and drug-related offenses.