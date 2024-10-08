Milton is a Monster!

Milton rapidly intensified to a category 5 hurricane yesterday morning! Right now, it is nearly a category 5 with sustained max winds of 155 mph. The outflow of the hurricane is barreling through the northern Yucatan Peninsula right now and will take on a more northeasterly motion today. As it travels through the Gulf of Mexico, fluctuations in intensity will occur through landfall sometime Wednesday evening along the west coast of Florida.

Life-threatening peak storm surge up to 15 feet is possible from Tampa Bay through Charlotte Harbor as the strongest winds impact the western coastline Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The hurricane-force winds are located in the eyewall of the storm. Heavy rainfall up to 15" are possible near and to the northeast of Tampa.

Evacuation orders have been mandated for portions of Florida by local officials and preparations to protect life and property should be completed tonight.

