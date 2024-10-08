Open in App
    • WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    Milton is a Monster!

    By Stevie Daniels,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJGmE_0vyQKmGw00

    Milton rapidly intensified to a category 5 hurricane yesterday morning! Right now, it is nearly a category 5 with sustained max winds of 155 mph. The outflow of the hurricane is barreling through the northern Yucatan Peninsula right now and will take on a more northeasterly motion today. As it travels through the Gulf of Mexico, fluctuations in intensity will occur through landfall sometime Wednesday evening along the west coast of Florida.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iq3S_0vyQKmGw00 wmar

    Life-threatening peak storm surge up to 15 feet is possible from Tampa Bay through Charlotte Harbor as the strongest winds impact the western coastline Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The hurricane-force winds are located in the eyewall of the storm. Heavy rainfall up to 15" are possible near and to the northeast of Tampa.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5UhW_0vyQKmGw00 wmar

    Evacuation orders have been mandated for portions of Florida by local officials and preparations to protect life and property should be completed tonight.

    Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com
    Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX
    X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX
    Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels

