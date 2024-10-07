Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    Royal Farms opens 300th store in Millersville

    By Dominick Philippe-Auguste,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8ABE_0vxt1x5L00

    A Baltimore-based chain has hit a major milestone.

    Royal Farms opened its 300th store Monday morning off Veterans Highway in Millersville.

    "What makes this milestone truly special are the people. The hardworking, dedicated team members who bring Royal Farm spirits to life every single day to all of our employees, past and present. Thank you for your passion, your dedication, and your commitment to excellence," a representative said.

    The opening wasn't just focused on the milestone or another place to get fried chicken.

    The company also donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Preston Mitchum Junior Foundation.

    It's the same group WMAR-2 News partners with for our Stock The School event.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Three royal farms within six of each other🤷🏽‍♂️, surely AACO can do better.
    Herman Herminski
    1d ago
    33 places to get fast food chicken within 5 miles of this gas and chicken location.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Contentious divorce with millions at stake turns deadly in Edgewater
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore6 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    K-9 Freddie sniffs out slithering surprise at Dulles Airport
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    7 Must-Try: All-You-Can-Eat Seafood & Crab Spots in Maryland
    eastcoasttraveller.com3 days ago
    Looking at Leslie
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 minutes ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Baltimore leaders vote to ban gas-powered leaf blowers. Here's when it starts.
    CBS Baltimore1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    More call for changes to Maryland high school football schedules as routs increase
    KevinJamesShay1 day ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    GEDCO helping with energy assistance
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore6 days ago
    Hurricanes cause dozens of blood drive cancelations triggering shortage fears
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore3 hours ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy