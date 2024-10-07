Royal Farms opens 300th store in Millersville

A Baltimore-based chain has hit a major milestone.

Royal Farms opened its 300th store Monday morning off Veterans Highway in Millersville.

"What makes this milestone truly special are the people. The hardworking, dedicated team members who bring Royal Farm spirits to life every single day to all of our employees, past and present. Thank you for your passion, your dedication, and your commitment to excellence," a representative said.

The opening wasn't just focused on the milestone or another place to get fried chicken.

The company also donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Preston Mitchum Junior Foundation.

It's the same group WMAR-2 News partners with for our Stock The School event.