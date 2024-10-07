Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    Man accused of assaulting neighbor with hatchet following argument in Pasadena

    By Rushaad Hayward,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCAfq_0vxbCyKW00

    A 68-year-old man was arrested Friday morning following an assault in Pasadena.

    Around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way for a report of a fight between neighbors.

    The incident stemmed from a prior disagreement that turned physical.

    During the fight, the suspect, James Gulley, allegedly assaulted the 31-year-old victim with a hatchet. The victim managed to disarm Gulley.

    Police say after Gulley was detained, they discovered a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

    The victim declined medical assistance.

    Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-222-6145.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Custodian followed home and shot ‘execution-style’ after argument over gym etiquette
    The Independent2 days ago
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1001 day ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Contentious divorce with millions at stake turns deadly in Edgewater
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore7 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today24 minutes ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    The Carolina Kitchen Comes to Owings Mills
    bmorenews.com4 days ago
    Maryland State Police settles lawsuit over discrimination during hiring process
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore7 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    K-9 Freddie sniffs out slithering surprise at Dulles Airport
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Missing: Where is Jayquan Lyons?
    Court TV1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Barney Miller' Actor Ron Carey: 17 Years After His Tragic Death From A Stroke
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Weis Markets Finds Credit Card Skimmers in 3 Maryland Stores
    progressivegrocer.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy