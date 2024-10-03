Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WMAR 2 News Baltimore

    First Watch opens in former Red Lobster location in Bel Air

    By Siobhan Garrett,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEOWZ_0vt1ilKO00

    First Watch opens its newest and largest brunch spot in Bel Air on Monday.

    The restaurant is on Bel Air Road in the former Red Lobster location.

    To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at Bel Air Monday, October 7 through Friday, October 11 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.

    First Watch serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites and revolving seasonal specialties.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plier_0vt1ilKO00 First Watch

    The 8,000-square-foot location has indoor and outdoor seating for 160 people and is the chain's largest location to date.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcPZ1_0vt1ilKO00 First Watch

    Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source fresh ingredients. The Bel Air restaurant will offer its first seasonal menu in early 2025.

    First Watch is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    George Keithley
    1d ago
    How come you couldn't open in Aberdeen Area? Everything is coming to or opening in BELAIR! What you want BelAir to be like Baltimore City or County! No One wants to open any Business in Aberdeen MD
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Maryland State Police settles lawsuit over discrimination during hiring process
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Looking at Leslie
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Contentious divorce with millions at stake turns deadly in Edgewater
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Suspect in Maryland mom Rachel Morin’s killing due in court
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Port workers strike suspended, new deal under negotiation
    WMAR 2 News Baltimore1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy