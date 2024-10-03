First Watch opens in former Red Lobster location in Bel Air

First Watch opens its newest and largest brunch spot in Bel Air on Monday.

The restaurant is on Bel Air Road in the former Red Lobster location.

To celebrate the opening, customers who dine in at Bel Air Monday, October 7 through Friday, October 11 will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee with their meal.

First Watch serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorites and revolving seasonal specialties.

First Watch

The 8,000-square-foot location has indoor and outdoor seating for 160 people and is the chain's largest location to date.

First Watch

Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source fresh ingredients. The Bel Air restaurant will offer its first seasonal menu in early 2025.

First Watch is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for pickup, delivery, and dine-in service.

