Missing teen found safe, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The DeWitt Township Police Department says they located the missing teen and she is safe.

Earlier, the DeWitt Township Police Department was searching for a missing teen and needed the public’s help.

Rand-Rae Renee Bauer, 16, was last seen Saturday evening around 6 p.m. at Todd Ave and Washington Ave in Lansing, police say.

Rand-Rae is 5’7”, 120-130lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black “rock star” t-shirt with guitars on it, with a blue undershirt.

Police say Rand-Rae drives a 2007 silver Chevrolet Cobalt with a Michigan license plate, EAV245. There is a distinctive DeWitt Swim & Dive sticker on the rear of the vehicle and she may be with an unknown 19-year-old Hispanic male or light-skinned black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 517-669-6578.

