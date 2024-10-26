Open in App
    WLNS

    JD Vance to speak in Saginaw Tuesday

    By Trevor King,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSFce_0wNdIDbs00

    LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will speak at a rally in Saginaw on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

    Vance is set to speak at Center Courts . The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and he will deliver his statements at 12:00 p.m.

    Vance will discuss the effects of high inflation rates on Michigan residents. The Joint Economic Commitee reports that Michigan has seen a 20.5% increase in inflation since January 2021, equal to the national average.

    Michigan has continued to be in the political spotlight with both Harris and Trump making visits to state in recent weeks.

    Harris will be speaking in Kalamazoo Saturday, joined by former first lady Michelle Obama. Harris and Vice Presential Nominee Tim Walz will be in Ann Arbor Monday.

    Harris and Walz to visit Ann Arbor

    Trump held a rally in Traverse City on Friday. AP reports that many Trump supporters left the rally before he arrived after the former president kept the waiting in the cold for three hours. Trump blamed the delay on Joe Rogan, popular podcast host. The two were recording an interview in Austin, Texas for Rogan’s podcast.

    Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

    Comments / 26

    Add a Comment
    Irene Boring
    1d ago
    JD 2028
    Carol Waltz
    1d ago
    I'm so glad our handsome VICE PRESIDENT VANCE shows his beautiful face in Michigan often
    View all comments

