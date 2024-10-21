People for the Parks and Trails need volunteers for cemetery clean up

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for a way to have some spooky fun and help the community?

Jackson’s People for the Parks and Trails plans to help clean up the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery on Oct. 26 at 10:00 a.m. Volunteers will assist in the removal of fallen branches, leaves, and trash from gravesites.

Grim stories will be shared of famous Jackson residents buried in the cemetery.

Volunteers will meet in front of the cemetery, near Greenwood Avenue and Morrell Street.

The time commitment is expected to be around 90 minutes, says the cemetery.

The non-profit organization has hosted the event for the past 3 years and is looking to keep the tradition alive.

Mt. Evergreen Cemetery is a beautiful historic that’s operated by the City of Jackson. this time of year, it’s in need of some cleaning up so it can look its best for visitors. This will be a great volunteer opportunity for residents and families who’d like to visit a macabre-looking cemetery on Halloween weekend and help the community at the same time! PPT Co-Founder and President Aaron Dimick, in a news release.

