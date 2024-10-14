Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLNS

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwPL6_0w6EiyX800

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Which are the most popular Halloween candies in Michigan?
    WLNS2 days ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WLNS12 hours ago
    MSU looks ahead to homecoming game against Iowa
    WLNS2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Police investigate apparent suicide at Greenlawn Ave. in Lansing
    WLNS22 hours ago
    Moment pregnant woman lost her baby after being kicked in stomach by driver whose car she accidentally sideswiped
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    WLNS18 hours ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Spectacular northern lights seen across Michigan overnight
    WLNS6 days ago
    Rochester Hills murder suspect arrested in Louisiana
    WLNS3 days ago
    Man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 shooting
    WLNS1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    No, sharks are not attacking swimmers in Lake Michigan
    WLNS5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Two write-in candidates to run against former Delta Township Supervisor
    WLNS11 hours ago
    Former WLNS reporter honored for Lansing reporting
    WLNS5 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WLNS1 day ago
    Two playful brothers are ready for new family
    WLNS5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    6 steps to clean and sanitize toys
    WLNS1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    State representative, doctors, and nutritionists protest Kellogg’s in Battle Creek
    WLNS2 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    New Cold Weather Alerts from National Weather Service
    WLNS19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy