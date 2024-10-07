Open in App
    Eaton County officials explain confusing ballot proposal

    By Zack Priehs,

    2 days ago

    LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Eaton County officials say public services like road patrols could be cut if an upcoming millage called the “Separate Tax Limitation Proposal” is not passed.

    The problem? The proposal on the ballot is confusing.

    Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey says the county is doing its best to educate people.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dETy_0vy0TOKU00
    The ballot proposal.

    “County officials, staff too have been going around to every city, village and township, uh to speak about this, often we’re on the agenda and we hang out after to answer any questions just to try and spread the information because we know and acknowledge that this is confusing…” said Bailey.

    However, Bailey says they can’t reach everyone, and hopes this description can help.

    “What this tax limitation proposal does is it allows the county to levy an additional 3 mills each year when they are working on the budget,” he said.

    Bailey says those three mills come out to about $18 more monthly for the average person, but it can vary depending on property value.

    He also says the confusing wording isn’t by choice.

    “All the language you see and everything you see on there is governed by the state constitution by statute, so we as the county could not change that at all, we just sort of filled in the blanks,” Bailey says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qrpcz_0vy0TOKU00
    (WLNS)

    Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Lloyd, who hopes the proposal passes, says not voting “yes” will come with a cost.

    “Public safety, which is the sheriff, the prosecutor and the courts, they make up 65% of the budget, we have over half of the staff here in Eaton County, so obviously the thing that’s going to be affected first is going to be public safety…” said Lloyd.

    Lloyd says his office won’t be able to prioritize as many cases as they do now if the millage fails. He hopes people think it’s worth it in the long run.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    merv menard
    1d ago
    I call bs vote no the key is $17 a month for the average person. Bullshit! Mine went up $200 dollars last year without a rate increase bull shit!
    Jack S
    1d ago
    Can add an additional 3 mills to the budget per year. Is there a cap?
    View all comments
