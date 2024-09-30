Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLNS

    Police respond to shooting in north Lansing

    By Shajaka Shelton,

    2 days ago

    LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened on the north side of the city Monday afternoon.

    Police tell 6 News that officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W César E. Chávez Ave in response to reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LrcX_0vpKIjhU00
    300 block of W César E. Chávez Ave (WLNS)

    Upon arrival at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the stomach.

    He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police located and arrested a suspect in this shooting, and he is currently lodged in the county jail. This shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.

    This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation. Stick with 6 News for the latest.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Francine Hughes
    2d ago
    One of those "MISMANAGED PROGRAMS " Financed but with what progress??? Vote No ! on millage
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lansing Police Chief, Ingham County Sheriff share patrol duty
    WLNS11 days ago
    Endangered Missing Advisory for two Midland area boys
    WLNS6 days ago
    ‘I’ve got her’: Video shows MSP K-9, trooper find missing teen after 4-mile trek
    WLNS8 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Suspect at large in shooting near Riddle Elementary
    WLNS9 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    7-year-old girl died after her older sister grabbed a larger knife because the butcher knife “was not getting the job done,” and stabbed her at least 10 times; sister charged as juvenile
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    4 go to hospital after noxious gas released in Michigan Meijer store
    CBS Detroit6 days ago
    Damage to 70 cars, including rocks in fuel tanks, leads to charges for two juveniles
    WLNS8 days ago
    Lansing man sentenced for selling ‘machineguns’
    WLNS9 hours ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Popular Michigan Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WKQI Channel 9552 days ago
    Video shows incident outside Shaq’s Big Chicken in Livingston County
    WLNS10 hours ago
    Shaq visit results in three charged with felonies
    WLNS4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    City of Lansing unveils new ‘LANSING’ sign
    WLNS9 days ago
    Political signs mowed over in Bath
    WLNS6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Everything We Know About Michigan Custodian Found Dismembered On Day He Vanished
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Wellness Wednesday: Gut health
    WLNS7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Brett Favre says he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s during congressional hearing
    WLNS8 days ago
    Emojis soon to include one that speaks for the weary masses
    WLNS9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Lansing School District sues Meta, TikTok, Snap
    WLNS12 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    These are the 5 ‘worst’ cities for women, new study says
    WLNS9 days ago
    Staple East Lansing restaurant set to close its doors
    WLNS10 days ago
    3 people killed in car crash in Eaton County
    WLNS5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy