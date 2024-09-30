Police respond to shooting in north Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened on the north side of the city Monday afternoon.

Police tell 6 News that officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W César E. Chávez Ave in response to reports of a shooting at around 2:30 p.m.

300 block of W César E. Chávez Ave (WLNS)

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot in the stomach.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested a suspect in this shooting, and he is currently lodged in the county jail. This shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation. Stick with 6 News for the latest.

