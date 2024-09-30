Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKYC

    Prosecutors reach plea agreement with man who shot Shaker Heights gas station clerk

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    9h ago
    Shoot someone 8 times and get only 11 years max,that’s fucked up ,he deserves life!!!!
    Linda Marley
    2d ago
    too lenient. why drop bail. he was just lucky the guy didn't die 8 shots, miracle he didn't. I'll stay out of Cleve, really getting too dangerous. the bad element taking over and now a female lib in charge, ugh!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Federal appeals court to determine if death sentence stands for Maple Heights killer
    WKYC3 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Video shows horrifying highway mob in Cleveland
    CDLLife2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Tupelo Woman Arrested for Child Endangerment
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Aurora targets unregistered, unlicensed drivers, stolen shopping carts
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy