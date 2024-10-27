Can woolly worms predict the weather? If so, here’s what Kentucky can expect

KENTUCKY ( FOX 56 ) — The woolly bear caterpillar has been the center of an old wives tale for predicting the weather for centuries.

According to the Old Farmers Almanac , the larvae of the Isabella tiger moth, known regionally as the woolly worm, emerge from June to September each year, covered with short and stiff hairy bristles. Typically the bristled bands at the ends of the caterpillar range from black to orange or brown.

It’s their distinct bands that characterize the little weather prophets.

According to the legend, the browner the caterpillar, the milder the winter. The more black markings, the harsher winter is on its way.

History of the Woolly Worm

In 1948, Dr. C.H. Curran, curator of insects at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, put the fable to the test. He collected as many woolly worms as he could to determine a trend in their markings.

He continued this study over the next eight years.

Curran’s average brown segment counts ranged from 5.3 to 5.6 out of the 13-segment total, meaning that the brown band took up more than a third of the woolly worm’s body.

This would predict a milder winter. The corresponding winters turned out to be milder than average, and Curran concluded that the legend has some merit.

However, many scientists discount the reliability of woolly bear predictions. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Mike Peters, an entomologist at the University of Massachusetts, doesn’t disagree, but he says there could be a link between winter severity and the brown variations of a woolly worm caterpillar.

“There’s evidence,” Peters said, “that the number of brown hairs has to do with the age of the caterpillar — in other words, how late it got going in the spring. The [band] does say something about a heavy winter or an early spring. The only thing is … it’s telling you about the previous year.”

How to interpret the Woolly Worm

The first thing that you need is a woolly worm.

These critters emerge in two generations each year, the first appearing in June and July and the second in September. September woolly worms are the ones who come to be known as the “ weather prophets .”

Much like weather, the woolly worm’s appearance varies. Every year, the woolly worms look different, and it depends on the region they’re found in.

The rule of thumb for predicting the winter through a woolly worm is the ratio of its colored markings.

If the rusty band is wide, there will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more harsh the winter will be.

Kentucky’s 2024 Woolly Worm Weather Forecast

FOX 56 surveyed viewers in central Kentucky on the variety of woolly worms they’ve come across this year.

Nearly 50 woolly worms were submitted , however, over 20 were disqualified.

Many viewers even said that they’ve yet to spot one, or haven’t in years.

If you come across an all-black or all-white caterpillar, be assured that an apocalyptic winter isn’t coming. These are different species of caterpillars and have not been historically used for weather prediction. But if they were, Kentucky would be in for a freeze-out.

Out of the eligible woolly worms, here’s what we gathered:

53.8% of Kentucky’s woolly worms predict a mild winter

30.7% of Kentucky’s woolly worms predict a moderate winter

15.38% of Kentucky’s woolly worms predict a harsh winter

However, if Peters is correct, these findings would be indicative of the winter of 2023.

2023 Winter Weather Recap

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the 2023-24 winter was the fourth warmest winter on record in Lexington at 4.7 degrees above average.



Average Temperature

41.1°

Departure from Normal

+4.7°

Average Precipitation

13.04 inches

Departure from Normal

+1.78 inches

Average Snowfall

6.9 inches

Departure from Normal

-6.2 inches NWS data

“El Nino had a significant influence on temperatures this winter, with the entire region experiencing much warmer than normal conditions and a top ten warm winter. Precipitation was more mixed and near normal, but the warm temperatures resulted in below-normal snowfall,” the NWS said.

February was called a “weather roller coaster,” with severe storms, snow six days later, and a return of severe storms 12 days after that.

NOAA’s 2024-25 Winter Weather Outlook

Depending on where you live, climate experts predict that this winter could bring a mix of snow and rain or an unseasonably warm start to the season.

“This winter, an emerging La Nina is anticipated to influence the upcoming winter patterns, especially our precipitation predictions,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Data shows that Kentucky is on track for average precipitation but is learning toward above-normal temperatures.

Whether you listen to the experts, both human or caterpillar, time will tell if their predictions will come to fruition.

But the woolly worms’ legacy has withstood the tests of time, and Kentuckians continue the tradition to this day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.