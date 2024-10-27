Back-to-back champions: Gallatin Fire Dept. wins Battle of the Badges again in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The third annual Battle of the Badges supporting Special Olympics Area 21 was a slam dunk in Sumner County Saturday!

Members of the Gallatin Police Department , the Hendersonville Police Department , the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallatin Fire Department , and the Hendersonville Fire Department hit the court at Liberty Creek High School for a good cause on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Referees from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) volunteered their day to help out with the event.

One of the highlights of the day was Sumner County’s unified basketball team taking on Cheatham County’s unified basketball team.

The Gallatin Fire Department came out on top, winning the tournament for the second year in a row .

