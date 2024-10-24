Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRN News 2

    Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults

    By Talia Naquin,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB2Dm_0wKIdFpf00

    ( WJW ) – Snack lovers can look forward to a playful twist on a childhood favorite, as Goldfish announces a limited-time renaming of its iconic Cheddar crackers to ‘Chilean Sea Bass.’

    The Chilean Sea Bass crackers will maintain the familiar shape and flavor of traditional Goldfish.

    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain

    “We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages,” said Danielle Brown, Vice President of Goldfish. “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho0Cj_0wKIdFpf00
    Goldfish is rebranding its iconic Cheddar crackers, but only for a limited time. ( Photo courtesy of Goldfish )

    Starting today, snackers can purchase two bags of the limited-edition Chilean Sea Bass crackers for $7.38 at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com , while supplies last.

    Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

    For those unable to snag the Chilean Sea Bass version, traditional Goldfish Cheddar crackers will continue to be available at retailers nationwide.

    Goldfish is also reintroducing Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup flavored Grahams for the holidays.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Related Search

    Chilean sea bassWkrn newsDanielle brownNexstar media , Inc.FishMcdonald

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Sea2MD
    1m ago
    sales will drop
    courtney
    21h ago
    Sounds good to me 😁
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Shots fired at vehicle driven by Trousdale Turner Correctional Center employee
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow2 days ago
    Couple sent wedding invite asking guests to choose chicken or fish but served instant ramen instead
    Upworthy6 hours ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Dr. Seuss novel among 400+ books removed from Wilson County school libraries
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Pensacola woman tells 10-year-old how to kill infant, adults they were living with: ECSO
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    Tennessee moms push to mandate wearable panic buttons in schools
    WKRN News 216 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon cause of death disclosed after her tragic death at 27
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives: Man sought for child endangerment
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Guns stolen from Nashville found in Mt. Juliet as number of firearm thefts continues to climb in Davidson County
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ‘Selfish’ Man Sparks Family Feud After Refusing to Split Inheritance With Half-Brother
    PopCrush1 day ago
    Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WKRN News 220 hours ago
    Shelter Shocked As Owners Surrender Dog, Claiming They ‘Couldn’t Wait For Him To Pass Away’
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    According To A Filed Complaint, Diddy Asked Employees To Carry Around Pink Cocaine--The Same Drug That Just Came Up With Liam Payne's Death
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Saks refuses to refund $11,000 gold ring that had been out of the box 'for two minutes'
    Daily Mail15 hours ago
    Man Sprays Screaming Karen Who Won’t Leave Driveway: ‘The Water of Agony and Despair’
    thenerdstash.com16 hours ago
    Fall Funtacular: Boo at the Zoo
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Shot fired inside Spring Hill Target
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Jimmy John’s introducing limited-time ‘Picklewich’
    WKRN News 218 hours ago
    1 injured, 1 arrested after wrong-way crash in Simpson County
    WKRN News 221 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy