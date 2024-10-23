1 injured after shooting at vacant car wash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was injured after a shooting in Madison overnight, according to Metro police.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a vacant car wash near the 200 block of Gallatin Pike.

The victim reportedly told officers he drove to the car wash and got out of his vehicle when someone nearby started firing a gun at him.

The gunman reportedly fired at least three shots, shooting the victim once in the thigh and the victim’s vehicle twice, according to officers.

The victim was able to drive himself to East Old Hickory Boulevard, where he called the police.

Paramedics transported him to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He is expected to recover.

No additional information about a suspect or motive was available.

This is a developing story.

