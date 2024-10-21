Middle Tennessee in the midst of historic dry stretch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rain has been hard to come by across Middle Tennessee during the month of October.

The rain gauge at BNA hasn’t recorded measurable rainfall in October. Nashville isn’t the only city without rain. Most of Tennessee, west of the Cumberland Plateau, has been completely dry in October.

With no substantial rainfall in the forecast, there’s a chance that Nashville could see its first-ever completely dry month.

Nashville’s driest month was October 1963, when a trace of rain fell. So far this October, BNA hasn’t even recorded a trace.

A trace of rain is any amount of rain that doesn’t amount to 0.01″. A trace is not considered measurable rainfall. The last time Nashville recorded measurable rainfall was on September 29.

The seven-day forecast is dry, which means Nashville could see the top five longest stretches without measurable rainfall this year.

These dry conditions are leading to worsening drought conditions. The drought isn’t as bad as it’s been in recent years, but according to Wil Tollefson the Assistant Climatologist for Tennessee, it’s going to get worse.

“I’m a little concerned with the longer range forecasts not showing a good chance for rain in Middle Tennessee or really anywhere in the state. I looked at the NOAA Climate Predictions Center outlooks, that two to three weeks range going out to a month and even the three-month outlook doesn’t look promising none of that time period showed above normal rain chances,” said Tollefson.

The Climate Prediction Center’s three-month precipitation outlook says Middle Tennessee is expected to see near-normal rainfall this winter.

This is better than below-average, but according to Tollefson, we need above-average rainfall for an extended period of time to end the drought.

The drought conditions are worsening especially in southern Middle Tennessee, but the drought isn’t as widespread as it was last year at this time.

Tollefson said the main concerns with drought this time of year are wildfires and low river levels. The low river levels can lead to fish die-offs and possible water restrictions in some cities.

Tollefson said October is the driest month of the year and is when Middle Tennessee’s drought peaks for the year.

Rain chances typically increase in November and December.

