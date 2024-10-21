Open in App
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash

    By Jenna Deml,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwqR6_0wGHmaQU00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – People in giant squash made a big splash and then some in Oregon’s Lake of the Commons Sunday afternoon.

    Paddlers dressed in their Halloween best raced in carved-out pumpkins with all their might as part of the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      A racer hollows out a giant pumpkin for the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      Racers hollow out a giant pumpkin for the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024.

    The goal is not only to make it to the finish line first, but also avoid taking on too much water.

    Event organizers say racers came from as far away as South Carolina and Massachusetts.

