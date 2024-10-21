Attempted murder suspect caught, arrested while at work in Ashland City

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect accused of shooting a man over a pair of shoes is behind bars after he was arrested by the Ashland City Police Department.

The incident took place on May 7 at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Whites Creek Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the victim was robbed and shot in the chest over a pair of shoes.

Police later identified one of the alleged shooters as 21-year-old Malik Guy, who was arrested months after the robbery and shooting incident.

News 2 obtained ACPD bodycam as officers arrived at to the plant where Guy worked.

The arrest took place on Thursday, October 10. ACPD went to the plant after reportedly receiving a tip from MNPD detectives.

“There’s a warrant for your arrest out of Metro,” an officer could be heard telling Guy on the bodycam footage.

Guy was arrested in the conference room area of the plant while still wearing his safety goggles and hard hat.

Once in custody, officers with the ACPD drove to the Cheatham/Davidson County line to transfer Guy to a waiting Metro detective.

Sgt. Alexis Duncan of the ACPD told News 2, “This guy with the charges he has could be a very violent person, so our officers did a good job taking precautions, getting him into a secluded area so there wasn’t any exits he could get out of. So if a fight did occur, they were going to be able to handle it.”

Guy was charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Sgt. Duncan added that arrests like this aren’t uncommon, especially since the city is home to big manufacturing companies.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“Sad to say, this happens all the time, we have a couple of big manufacturing companies in our city,” said Duncan. “People from Nashville, Clarksville from all over come to work at. For us, we are worrying about our citizens, our community. We don’t want someone like this running around on our streets.”

According to booking records, Guy is being held in the Metro Jail on $505,000 bond.

The victim is recovering and no other arrests have been made in connection with this case, said MNPD.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.