Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRN News 2

    One-quarter of applicants ruled out colleges because of states’ political climate: Poll

    By The HillLexi Lonas Cochran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mwtb5_0wFTGPS200

    ( The Hill ) — Just over a quarter — 28 percent — of students ruled out a school because of the politics, policies or legal situation in the college or university’s state, according to a new poll from the Art and Science Group.

    Out of that group, about two-thirds decided to exclude certain schools at the beginning of their search, the organization found.

    It is not more likely for a conservative or liberal to exclude schools due to the political climate of the state, the poll shows, but respondents did have varying standards for what they want in the state they could go to school in.

    Those who identify as liberal say they will exclude schools that they consider too conservative on abortion rights and LGBTQ issues . Conservatives say they won’t go to a state that they believe is too Democratic, too liberal on LGBTQ laws or too lenient on crime, according to the survey.

    How schools are tackling misinformation as false claims about hurricanes, election run wild

    The top two concerns among moderates were leniency on crime and being too Republican, the data shows.

    The most frequently excluded state in the poll is Texas . Other states that are ruled out by 15 percent or more of prospective students include Florida, California, New York and Alabama.

    The poll comes as states have been deciding the legality of abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 , and fights over policies regarding which bathrooms or sports teams transgender individuals may use or participate in.

    The survey was conducted between April and June 2024 among 1,918 high school students. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Investigation underway after security guard allegedly shot in Antioch
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Davidson County juvenile judge urges parents to talk to children about the seriousness of school threats
    WKRN News 29 hours ago
    Nashville mother pleads for change after daughter’s killer is arrested while on probation
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Attempted murder suspect caught, arrested while at work in Ashland City
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-24W, Metro police say
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    WKRN News 218 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WKRN News 213 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Man charged after gas station machete attack in Nashville
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Flag ordinance yields fiery discussion at Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman work session
    WKRN News 211 hours ago
    Crews respond to house fire in Madison
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Woman searched for wedding bands lost after Nissan Stadium concert, returned by police
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Police arrest 3 accused of stealing ‘a bunch of Legos’ from Mt. Juliet Walmart
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    ‘We can’t just sit back’: Memorial run planned in honor of Antioch greenway murder victim
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Should minimum wage be lower for tipped workers? Two states are set to vote on it
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Fundraising grants to support small businesses amid flood recovery
    WKRN News 220 hours ago
    Williamson County Schools vote to rescind prior opposition to school vouchers in 10-2 vote
    WKRN News 214 hours ago
    Middle TN fall foliage update
    WKRN News 22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy