Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRN News 2

    Investigation underway after security guard allegedly shot in Antioch

    By Aubriella Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5Mkz_0wFNowWh00

    ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a security guard was reportedly shot overnight at an apartment complex in Antioch.

    Officers responded to Avana Collins Creek Apartments on Bell Road just before 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct 21.

    There, they found a victim behind the pool house of the apartment building who claimed to have been shot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

    📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

    Officials on the scene told News 2 the incident occurred after a security guard confronted a male trespasser. The trespasser reportedly shot the guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

    The bullet did not fully pierce the vest, but it did reportedly leave a “small discoloration” on the guard’s chest, officials said. He was transported to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center to be evaluated and is expected to recover.

    Officers did not find any shell casings at the scene of the shooting. However, they later discovered a 9 mm shell casing in the front driver’s seat of the security vehicle. The victim reportedly told police he did not know where the shell came from.

    Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

    Metro police used a helicopter and K-9 units to search for the suspect but did not locate anyone of interest.

    A statement from the MNPD said, “The victim’s narrative appears to be inconsistent with evidence at the scene and detectives will review surveillance video from the area once the complex is able to provide footage.”

    No additional information was available.

    📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
    📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
    💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

    This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Chitty chitty Chumpy (Chump)
    2d ago
    maybe you could've caught this faster with access to businesses from there video surveillance, oh crap I think it's all online now🤔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Pensacola woman tells 10-year-old how to kill infant, adults they were living with: ECSO
    WKRN News 25 hours ago
    Attempted murder suspect caught, arrested while at work in Ashland City
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Man charged after gas station machete attack in Nashville
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WKRN News 223 hours ago
    ‘We can’t just sit back’: Memorial run planned in honor of Antioch greenway murder victim
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Police arrest 3 accused of stealing ‘a bunch of Legos’ from Mt. Juliet Walmart
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Nashville mother pleads for change after daughter’s killer is arrested while on probation
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-24W, Metro police say
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WKRN News 24 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WKRN News 221 hours ago
    Missing woman in Lebanon found safe: LPD
    WKRN News 24 days ago
    Crews respond to house fire in Madison
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    MNPD arrest suspect in deadly Madison shooting
    WKRN News 220 hours ago
    1 injured after shooting at vacant car wash in Madison
    WKRN News 29 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Metro police investigate drive-by shooting in Germantown
    WKRN News 219 hours ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    WKRN News 22 hours ago
    Davidson County juvenile judge urges parents to talk to children about the seriousness of school threats
    WKRN News 215 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WKRN News 219 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    TBI: Five McMinn County children found safe
    WKRN News 28 hours ago
    ‘I just can’t stand by and watch another person die without taking action’: Metro Councilmember speaks on safety in downtown Nashville
    WKRN News 215 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WKRN News 21 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy