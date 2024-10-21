Investigation underway after security guard allegedly shot in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a security guard was reportedly shot overnight at an apartment complex in Antioch.

Officers responded to Avana Collins Creek Apartments on Bell Road just before 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct 21.

There, they found a victim behind the pool house of the apartment building who claimed to have been shot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officials on the scene told News 2 the incident occurred after a security guard confronted a male trespasser. The trespasser reportedly shot the guard, who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The bullet did not fully pierce the vest, but it did reportedly leave a “small discoloration” on the guard’s chest, officials said. He was transported to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center to be evaluated and is expected to recover.

Officers did not find any shell casings at the scene of the shooting. However, they later discovered a 9 mm shell casing in the front driver’s seat of the security vehicle. The victim reportedly told police he did not know where the shell came from.

Metro police used a helicopter and K-9 units to search for the suspect but did not locate anyone of interest.

A statement from the MNPD said, “The victim’s narrative appears to be inconsistent with evidence at the scene and detectives will review surveillance video from the area once the complex is able to provide footage.”

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

