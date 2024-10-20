Middle TN fall foliage update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chilly fall-like temperatures have arrived in middle Tennessee and it definitely feels like autumn, but when will it start looking like it?

According to explorefall.com middle Tennessee typically sees peak fall foliage around late October, with areas further south not until early November.

It’s nearly late October and most of the trees are still green. According to Explore Fall, we are currently seeing low color across the region.

The latest forecast is for our peak fall colors to arrive a little later than normal.

Explore Fall has middle Tennessee seeing peak colors after the first week in November.

Explore Fall’s fall foliage forecast for November 10th.

The later-than-normal peak could be caused by the warmer-than-normal temperatures and the heavy rain we saw in late September.

The drought followed by heavy rain followed by more dry conditions puts stress on the trees and may lead to muted colors, but we should still see some nice foliage this year!

