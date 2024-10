Missing woman in Lebanon found safe: LPD

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN)—The Lebanon Police Department asked for assistance in the search for a missing woman . At 7 a.m. Saturday, LPD shared that Martinez was found safe.

Sandy Martinez was last seen leaving Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital wearing scrubs on Oct. 18, officials said.

Martinez is approximately 5 feet tall with short, curly hair worn in braids. Lebanon police believed she was headed to The Pavillion Senior Living Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.