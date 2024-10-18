Open in App
    • WKRN News 2

    Tourist dead, family hurt after pedestrian crash in downtown Nashville

    By Brittney Baird,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMXUj_0wBzNG5E00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a chain-reaction crash in downtown Nashville late Thursday night.

    The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and Commerce Street.

    MNPD: Man faces multiple charges in deadly 2023 crash
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCn28_0wBzNG5E00
      (Photo: WKRN)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dAE6_0wBzNG5E00
      (Photo: WKRN)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ry2Qi_0wBzNG5E00
      (Photo: WKRN)

    Metro police reported a maroon Mercedes C30 sped through a red light and hit a van that was operating as a ride share and loading passengers into the vehicle on Commerce Street.

    According to court documents, officers reviewed surveillance video that showed the Mercedes driving in the bicycle lane and onto the sidewalk before it hit four pedestrians and a parked Ford Explorer.

    Leroy Wienke, of Westfield, Wisconsin was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. His wife and sister-in-law were also hit and taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the Mercedes was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GOJy_0wBzNG5E00
    John A. Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

    The driver — identified as 25-year-old John A. Williams — was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and vehicular assault. His bond was set at $105,000.

    Court documents show Thursday was Williams’ 25th birthday. Officers noted multiple bottles of tequila were located inside the Mercedes. According to a release, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol when speaking to Williams, who had slurred speech, red, bloodshot, watery eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. There was also an obvious odor of marijuana inside the Mercedes, per Metro police.

    No additional information was immediately released.

    This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Comments / 2
    Pgk
    2d ago
    Charge him with Murder! So many options out there now to avoid driving drunk. Sad thing is, he will only get 1 year in prison.
    Butterfly wishes
    2d ago
    prayers for the person,who passed, family. its sad people cant come enjoy themselves with fearing for their life. downtown is becoming a nuisance with all the crimes. they like to shut down businesses over multiple crimes and police calls. they need to shut down every bar downtown. Nashville isnt safe anyway so no one will miss it.
