8 shootings since Friday leave 5 dead, 13 injured in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ongoing gun violence has surged over the past week across Davidson County.

From Friday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 14, there were at least eight shootings spread out across Metro Nashville that led to five people being killed and 13 others getting hurt.

The majority of these gunshot victims were from Saturday, Oct. 12 when Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) investigators believe a gang-related shootout took place near the Tennessee State University campus at Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North. Officials reported one person died and nine others were injured, including six innocent bystanders, three of whom were children. MNPD said the nine wounded in the shooting are all expected to survive.

“When we look at where these incidents have happened, there is no rhyme or reason to it,” said state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville). “It’s not that they’re particularly prevalent in one area over another. It could happen absolutely anywhere.”

Rev. Aaron Marble with Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church said the mass shooting hit way too close to home, especially considering his congregation’s location along historic Jefferson Street.

“There is a love, bond, and connection from the business owners, the churches, the other institutions that are there, and the people that live on the street,” Marble said. “We’re a family, so when one of us hurts, all of us do.”

MNPD has taken Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown, both 24, into custody as suspected gunmen. The two men are facing criminal homicide charges.

In April, Davis was convicted of robbery, felony gun possession and felony drug possession charges, according to MNPD. Court records show he received a 10-year probated sentence to the Community Corrections Program.

On Monday, there was a deadly shooting in Antioch. MNPD said Alyssa Lokits, 34, was exercising along the Mill Creek Greenway near Old Hickory Boulevard when she was shot and killed. Less than 24 hours later, Metro police arrested 29-year-old Paul Park who they believed was responsible for the attack. He’s charged with criminal homicide.

Due to the recent spike in shootings, Marble told News 2 what he feels needs to be done to curb this behavior in the future.

“Gun violence is a critical issue in our country that affects all communities — Black, white, urban, rural — and we need to make sure that we are consistently looking at ways and holding our elected officials accountable to help curtail this,” Marble said. “We alone, can’t create that change. We need persons that are compassionate, sympathetic, full of courage, that will not allow dollars and lobbyists to overrule the heart and compassion they should have for people that continue to suffer from gun violence.”

Campbell referred to the current state of gun violence in Nashville as a “public health emergency.”

“It’s going to take a comprehensive approach, there’s not one law that’s going to solve it,” Campbell said. “We are in a situation where we have to step up as a city, and we have to think about ways that we can step up as a community when there is such a dearth of leadership in the state legislature because nothing is more important than the safety of our community and our children,” Campbell said.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell expressed his gratitude to Metro police for the rapid arrests in the homecoming shooting and Antioch attack on social media.

“Within hours, MNPD brought suspects into custody after recent violent crimes. Their quick and thorough work to apprehend dangerous criminals shows: when you commit a serious crime in our city, we’re going to use every resource available to bring justice to the victims.”

MNPD is still looking for the gunmen involved in some of the recent shootings. Anyone with information has been asked to call 615-742-7463 .

