Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRN News 2

    8 shootings since Friday leave 5 dead, 13 injured in Nashville

    By Jaxie Pidgeon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBRiM_0w9808ai00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ongoing gun violence has surged over the past week across Davidson County.

    From Friday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 14, there were at least eight shootings spread out across Metro Nashville that led to five people being killed and 13 others getting hurt.

    The majority of these gunshot victims were from Saturday, Oct. 12 when Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) investigators believe a gang-related shootout took place near the Tennessee State University campus at Jefferson Street and 27th Avenue North. Officials reported one person died and nine others were injured, including six innocent bystanders, three of whom were children. MNPD said the nine wounded in the shooting are all expected to survive.

    1 dead, at least 9 injured after shooting reported near TSU during homecoming
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yghr_0w9808ai00

    “When we look at where these incidents have happened, there is no rhyme or reason to it,” said state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville). “It’s not that they’re particularly prevalent in one area over another. It could happen absolutely anywhere.”

    Rev. Aaron Marble with Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church said the mass shooting hit way too close to home, especially considering his congregation’s location along historic Jefferson Street.

    “There is a love, bond, and connection from the business owners, the churches, the other institutions that are there, and the people that live on the street,” Marble said. “We’re a family, so when one of us hurts, all of us do.”

    MNPD has taken Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown, both 24, into custody as suspected gunmen. The two men are facing criminal homicide charges.

    2 dead after shooting on Vultee Boulevard: Metro police

    In April, Davis was convicted of robbery, felony gun possession and felony drug possession charges, according to MNPD. Court records show he received a 10-year probated sentence to the Community Corrections Program.

    On Monday, there was a deadly shooting in Antioch. MNPD said Alyssa Lokits, 34, was exercising along the Mill Creek Greenway near Old Hickory Boulevard when she was shot and killed. Less than 24 hours later, Metro police arrested 29-year-old Paul Park who they believed was responsible for the attack. He’s charged with criminal homicide.

    Woman dies after attack on Antioch greenway

    Due to the recent spike in shootings, Marble told News 2 what he feels needs to be done to curb this behavior in the future.

    “Gun violence is a critical issue in our country that affects all communities — Black, white, urban, rural — and we need to make sure that we are consistently looking at ways and holding our elected officials accountable to help curtail this,” Marble said. “We alone, can’t create that change. We need persons that are compassionate, sympathetic, full of courage, that will not allow dollars and lobbyists to overrule the heart and compassion they should have for people that continue to suffer from gun violence.”

    Campbell referred to the current state of gun violence in Nashville as a “public health emergency.”

    “It’s going to take a comprehensive approach, there’s not one law that’s going to solve it,” Campbell said. “We are in a situation where we have to step up as a city, and we have to think about ways that we can step up as a community when there is such a dearth of leadership in the state legislature because nothing is more important than the safety of our community and our children,” Campbell said.

    Metro police investigating separate shootings in Nashville

    Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell expressed his gratitude to Metro police for the rapid arrests in the homecoming shooting and Antioch attack on social media.

    “Within hours, MNPD brought suspects into custody after recent violent crimes. Their quick and thorough work to apprehend dangerous criminals shows: when you commit a serious crime in our city, we’re going to use every resource available to bring justice to the victims.”

    MNPD is still looking for the gunmen involved in some of the recent shootings. Anyone with information has been asked to call 615-742-7463 .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Comments / 31
    Add a Comment
    PamelaB
    1d ago
    Nashville has turned into a hellhole. Stay away for your own safety.
    Whitney Philbrick
    1d ago
    STOP calling it “Gun Violence!” Do you not care about stabbing victims? Rape victims? Would you be fine with these people being thrown out of windows? Work to solve the root causes of VIOLENCE not just those done with a firearm.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Murfreesboro woman arrested for boyfriend’s shooting death
    WKRN News 24 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WKRN News 25 days ago
    ‘We see ourselves in her’: Local runners to honor Antioch greenway murder victim
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    ‘It was just chaos everywhere’: Survivor of deadly Jefferson Street shooting reflects on the tragedy
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Rutherford County high school football teams face fines, probation after fight
    WKRN News 28 days ago
    Hendersonville police cracking down after seizing several boxes of ‘whippets’
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy6 days ago
    Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Rutherford County
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Convicted killer Susan Smith charged after speaking with filmmaker
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    Metro police investigate deadly Madison shooting
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Hidden In The Smokies Is A Tiny Tennessee Town With Orchards, No Crowds, And Unmatched Charm
    islands.com2 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Woman called 911, claiming to be her spouse’s girlfriend, in a bid to pin the murder on the pregnant woman right after she killed her family member while the victim was sleeping in the living room
    Shreveport Magazine6 days ago
    After KY mother’s gruesome death, sibling files for protective order
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Clint Eastwood’s daughter arrested in Beverly Hills in domestic violence case
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Two suspects in deadly Jefferson Street shooting during TSU Homecoming arrested
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    MNPD: ‘Alleged serial burglar’ arrested for attempted burglary while out on bond
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    3 teens facing charges, 3 guns recovered after West Nashville vehicle break-ins lead to police chase
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
    MarketRealist5 days ago
    Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Man wanted for stalking, harassment
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Nashville business president nearly falls victim to phone scam
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Family of mom whose suspected killer is illegal immigrant praises Clinton for calling out Biden-Harris border
    Fox News3 days ago
    Counselors with MNPD are offering critical incident debriefings for those impacted by deadly Jefferson Street shooting
    WKRN News 27 hours ago
    Woman arrested after year-long shoplifting spree across Middle TN
    WKRN News 22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy