Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old missing from Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department are searching for a 69-year-old man who was last seen in Lebanon .

Jackie Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Jackie Daniels is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 207 lbs.

He was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of South College Street. Daniels has a medical condition that may make it difficult for him to return home safely without assistance.

If you have any information, call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

