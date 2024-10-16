Open in App
    Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old missing from Lebanon

    By Aubriella Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OASU8_0w8pQEe300

    LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department are searching for a 69-year-old man who was last seen in Lebanon .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413lCQ_0w8pQEe300
    Jackie Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

    Jackie Daniels is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 207 lbs.

    He was last seen on Oct. 15 in the area of South College Street. Daniels has a medical condition that may make it difficult for him to return home safely without assistance.

    If you have any information, call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Pat@H
    1d ago
    God let him be safe, well and home soon.
