Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRN News 2

    3 new Safe Haven Baby Boxes opening in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky

    By Aubriella Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjhD1_0w6Hvt5b00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the organization that provides a safe place for mothers to surrender infants anonymously, announced three new boxes will be unveiled this week in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

    According to the organization, 52 infants have been safely surrendered to Safe Haven boxes since 2017. With these new additions, there will be a total of 275 Safe Haven Baby Boxes across 17 states.

    📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

    In the United States, infant surrendering laws vary by state . However, in both Tennessee and Kentucky, mothers in crisis can surrender their babies to a Baby Box without face-to-face interactions with first responders. Additional resources about the rules regarding infant surrendering can be found at shbb.org .

    On Monday, Oct. 16, a Baby Box will officially open at Murfreesboro Fire Rescue. An opening event will take place at 2 p.m. at the fire station.

    Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

    Tuesday, the 12th Baby Box in Tennessee will open in Coffee County. The official “unlocking” of the box will take place at the Tullahoma Fire Department at 4 p.m.

    In Kentucky, the Glasgow Fire Department in Barren County will officially open their box the following day on Oct. 16 at noon. The fire department is located at 203 S. Broadway St.

    Women in crisis can call or text the free, 24/7 Safe Haven Crisis Line at 1-866-99BABY1 .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WKRN News 215 hours ago
    22-year-old Fort Campbell solider killed in motorcycle crash
    WKRN News 220 hours ago
    2 children dead after incidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events in Tennessee, Minnesota
    WKRN News 218 hours ago
    Kentucky woman accused of dismembering, cooking her mother faces new charges
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Family heartbroken after losing loved one in South Nashville parking lot shooting
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Thieves targeting shoppers in Williamson County using distraction method
    WKRN News 29 hours ago
    NJ Transit operator killed, passengers injured after train hits tree
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old missing from Lebanon
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    What makes the Hunter’s Moon so super this year?
    WKRN News 213 hours ago
    Middle TN man proposes to girlfriend with help from United Airlines
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    ‘It happened so fast’: Wilson county teacher loses home in fire during fall break
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Sam’s Club opening location in Texas, but there’s no checkout lanes
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Metro police investigate deadly Madison shooting
    WKRN News 28 hours ago
    1 injured in South Nashville shooting
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Man dies after being critically injured in crash involving food truck
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Disturbing video shows road rage suspect fatally shooting man in Los Angeles
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Hendersonville police cracking down after seizing several boxes of ‘whippets’
    WKRN News 25 hours ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Florida neighbors band together after one-two punch from hurricanes Helene and Milton
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Got acorns? Tennessee wants them for a new initiative
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Rutherford County
    WKRN News 223 hours ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    WKRN News 214 hours ago
    Police searching for missing Old Hickory business owner
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy