1 injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was hospitalized after a Sunday night shooting near a South Nashville apartment complex, according to officials.

Sunday, shortly after 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment building near the 1400 block of Lebanon Pike.

Officers on the scene said a man was shot in the chest and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Metro police have not released any information about possible suspects. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

