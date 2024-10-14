Open in App
    • WKRN News 2

    1 injured in South Nashville shooting

    By Aubriella Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qWCr_0w5y5QzT00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was hospitalized after a Sunday night shooting near a South Nashville apartment complex, according to officials.

    Sunday, shortly after 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment building near the 1400 block of Lebanon Pike.

    | READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

    Officers on the scene said a man was shot in the chest and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

    Metro police have not released any information about possible suspects. No additional information is available at this time.

    This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

