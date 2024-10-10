Open in App
    WATCH: Mother, 4 kids rescued from rapidly rising water in Florida home

    By Beth RousseauAustin Kellerman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4USt_0w1kjJk500

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — A Florida mother and her four children were rescued from rapidly rising floodwaters early Thursday morning after heavy rains inundated their Lakeland neighborhood in Polk County. The family was saved by a combination of luck; helpful neighbors; and a news crew from News 2’s sister station, WFLA.

    Amber Henry told WFLA that the refrigerator in her home started to float and she and her children sat on an oven and counter to avoid the rising water.

    Police rescue 15 people from Tampa home after Milton knocks tree on house

    “I called my mom and said I think me and my children are about to drown to death,” Henry said.

    With limited options, Henry moved her children to a neighbor’s home where water only went to her knees. That’s where WFLA’s Beth Rousseau spotted the mother signaling for help from a window.

    “She was terrified,” Rousseau recalled. “She said the water was rising fast and she needed to get her babies out.”

    Henry had already called 911, but due to hazardous conditions, emergency responders couldn’t reach them. She said her family had been sitting in water since 9 p.m.

    “I was terrified,” Henry recalled. “I just told them I was scared but we have to have bravery. My children literally prayed, they just prayed.”

    A few minutes later, a good Samaritan arrived and used his car’s headlights to illuminate a path to show the family a way out. The mother and her children were able to wade through the water and safely escape the home.

    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat

    They’re now at a shelter recovering and drying out.

    “My prayers were answered,” Henry said.

    The flooding in Polk County has affected multiple homes, with long-time residents saying they’ve never seen anything like it. Emergency services have since resumed.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

