FAA: Air Evac helicopter hit wire before crashing in Kentucky, killing 3

OWENTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Three people are dead after a helicopter crashed on Monday night in Owen County.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said around 6 p.m., a Bell 206 helicopter with three people on board hit a guy wire while landing and crashed in Owenton. The helicopter caught fire just after the crash.

The Owen County Coroner’s Office told FOX 56 News the helicopter crashed near Owen County High School.

Kentucky State Police said Gale Allenman, Bethany Aicken, and James Welsh, members of the Air Evac Lifeteam 133, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County coroner.

Gale Alleman, Bethan Aicken, and James Welsh uniformed photos (Kentucky Emergency Management)

Air Evac Lifeteam said the three crew members were based out of Grant County and headed to pick up a patient when the accident happened.

Witnesses to the crash were dining at Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant when they said they saw the helicopter hit a tower before crashing and catching fire.

The Owen County Volunteer Fire and Owen County Search and Rescue Departments asked residents to avoid the area near Amigos while a federal investigation was underway.

“Firefighters have been deployed to prevent unauthorized access. We kindly request your cooperation in avoiding the area,” the departments said on Facebook .

Around 6:30 p.m., the Owen Electric Cooperative reported that some people were affected by an outage affecting a portion of Owen County. The cooperative said power has since been restored.

Late Monday evening, Air Evac Lifeteam released an additional statement on Facebook, saying in part:

“This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees’ families and friends. Our primary focus now is on supporting the families who were impacted as well as our team members. Critical incident stress management teams have been sent to assist our team members during this difficult time.”

Kentucky Emergency Management also expressed its condolences to the families in a Facebook post :

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of the three crew members – Gale Alleman, Bethany Aicken, and James Welsh. The KYEM family wishes to extend our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones in this difficult time. Thank you for your dedicated service.”

Gov. Beshear also released a statement following the crash:

“Heartbreaking news last night out of Owen County, where a fatal helicopter crash took the lives of three crew members from Air Evac Lifeteam. Please join Britainy and me in praying for the families, loved ones and colleagues of those lost in this tragedy.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continue to investigate the crash. Kentucky State Police is also leading a separate investigation into the three deaths.

Matthew Duckworth and Madylin Goins contributed to this story.

