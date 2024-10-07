Private pilots fly out of Nashville airport to provide aid to Helene victims across the Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of private pilots are flying out about 30,000 pounds of supplies from John C. Tune airport to Helene victims across the Southeast this week.

The group is organized by a nonprofit called Props for a Purpose, which was founded by Belmont University sophomore Jacob Bealle.

“It takes a team to put something like this together and we truly can’t thank everybody enough,” Bealle said.

Monday morning, volunteers loaded up seven private aircraft headed to Ashe County, North Carolina with supplies including water bottles, toilet paper, food, batteries, and other essential items.

Ashe County was one of the hardest hit areas in the flood zone and is still a hard to reach area because of downed power lines, spotty cell signal, and washed away roads and bridges.

“I signed up today and we’re loading up our plane with as much supplies as we can carry,” said volunteer pilot Trey Rochford.

Rochford is a board member on the Freedom Aviation Network, an organization that provides transportation to human trafficking victims.

Bealle said an even bigger operation with 10 to 15 aircraft is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 8.

“This is probably the longest disaster response we’ve done,” Bealle added. “Right now, the roads are completely gone, so we’re going to keep going until these roads are either built back, or they can get access other than aircraft.”

John C. Tune airport is their main base for shipping donated supplies, but Bealle says they have volunteer pilots flying out from as far as Cincinnati, Ohio to deliver aid.

If you’d like to learn more or donate you can visit Props for a Purpose’s website.

