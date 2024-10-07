Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WKRN News 2

    Private pilots fly out of Nashville airport to provide aid to Helene victims across the Southeast

    By Audrey Mayer,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vc2Hd_0vxyEsxL00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A group of private pilots are flying out about 30,000 pounds of supplies from John C. Tune airport to Helene victims across the Southeast this week.

    The group is organized by a nonprofit called Props for a Purpose, which was founded by Belmont University sophomore Jacob Bealle.

    “It takes a team to put something like this together and we truly can’t thank everybody enough,” Bealle said.

    Nashville Salvation Army helps Newport flood victims after Helene

    Monday morning, volunteers loaded up seven private aircraft headed to Ashe County, North Carolina with supplies including water bottles, toilet paper, food, batteries, and other essential items.

    Ashe County was one of the hardest hit areas in the flood zone and is still a hard to reach area because of downed power lines, spotty cell signal, and washed away roads and bridges.

    “I signed up today and we’re loading up our plane with as much supplies as we can carry,” said volunteer pilot Trey Rochford.

    Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief helping those impacted by Helene

    Rochford is a board member on the Freedom Aviation Network, an organization that provides transportation to human trafficking victims.

    Bealle said an even bigger operation with 10 to 15 aircraft is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 8.

    “This is probably the longest disaster response we’ve done,” Bealle added. “Right now, the roads are completely gone, so we’re going to keep going until these roads are either built back, or they can get access other than aircraft.”

    Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

    John C. Tune airport is their main base for shipping donated supplies, but Bealle says they have volunteer pilots flying out from as far as Cincinnati, Ohio to deliver aid.

    If you’d like to learn more or donate you can visit Props for a Purpose’s website.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Metro police trying to ID body found in Cumberland River
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Brother of missing Washington County, Tennessee man still searching for answers
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Allegedly distracted drivers total 2 Cheatham County squad cars within 24 hours
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    12South resident makes Halloween decorations for closed businesses
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Plane evacuating people from Hurricane Milton crashes after takeoff
    WKRN News 218 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Bonding companies did not violate rules in release of Bricen Rivers, court says
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Business fire leads to road closure in Lebanon
    WKRN News 23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    11-year-old arrested during fall break for allegedly making threat against Nashville school
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    ‘Something tragic happened’: Nashville grandmother still missing 8 years later
    WKRN News 218 hours ago
    1 injured following road rage shooting in Bellshire area, Metro police say
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Child dead, mother critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Nashville
    WKRN News 23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Giles County man charged with homicide in girlfriend’s death
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Man charged with burglarizing Davidson Co. home twice in one night
    WKRN News 21 day ago
    Las Vegas casino implosion show will include 150 ‘Pyrodrones’ 400 feet above the Tropicana
    WKRN News 22 days ago
    4 dead after home explosion in Ohio
    WKRN News 22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy