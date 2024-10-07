Nashville Salvation Army helps Newport flood victims after Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Power and running water are back on in Newport, Tennessee since last week’s horrific flooding from Helene . But, according to the Salvation Army crew on the ground, there’s still a long way to go, and they are not seeing the typical federal government resources in Newport.

Soon after Helene devastated East Tennessee, Major Stephanie Sills with the Nashville command of the Salvation Army drove to the devastation to help in any way she could. “The first stage is immediate needs – food, shelter, are you safe where you’re at,” said Major Sills.

Major Sills is no stranger to natural disasters. From hurricanes like Andrew and Katrina, she has seen the aftermath of our country’s largest natural disasters.

“Since ’92 I’ve been working hurricanes. So I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been through a lot myself. Had my own house flooded at one point,” said Sills. “My job, I’m there to listen, I’m looking for signs of stress reactions, tension fatigue, sleep disturbances, making sure they’re eating.”

She provides emotional and spiritual guidance at a vulnerable time for many.

“I talked with one person who is still looking for a member of their family. Their family is up on the Carolina-side actually,” said Major Sills.

Major Sills said Newport is still assessing the scale of the damage. The next phase will be clean-up. She said the shock is similar to other disasters. But admits that the government response, specifically from the federal government, is not what she’s experienced in past natural disasters.

“I haven’t seen FEMA yet. I haven’t seen any military,” said Sills. “I don’t know if they all went to North Carolina, but I haven’t seen as much of the government here as I have in other disasters, so it’s been strangely absent, really.”

According to its website , FEMA is offering disaster assistance in Tennessee, but Major Sills sees church groups and Newport neighbors helping one another.

“They didn’t spend the time saying, ‘O my, what am I going do to?’ They jumped to it and started getting their stuff taken care of and started helping each other, so it’s been really great to see,” said Major Sills.

News 2 reached out to FEMA’s Region Four which covers much of the Southeast to ask about their response to Newport.

