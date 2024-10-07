Open in App
    11-year-old arrested during fall break for allegedly making threat against Nashville school

    By Jessica Barker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M31sO_0vxwwuwX00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sixth-grader was arrested on Monday after he allegedly made a threat against a Nashville middle school.

    The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said that the JFK Middle School student made a threat both in texts to other students and “in an Instagram post holding firearms.”

    Student charged with making threats against Cumberland County high school

    Even though the Metro Nashville Public School system is on fall break, the student was arrested at his Antioch residence by South Precinct officers on Monday afternoon.

    The student was reportedly charged in Juvenile Court with false reporting and making a threat of mass violence.

    Middle Tennessee school superintendents release joint statement on school threats

    “Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD,” a Monday press release reads, in part. “Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted.”

    Last week, a 12-year-old was arrested for allegedly threatening a Nashville school. Since the beginning of the school year for many districts across Middle Tennessee, numerous arrests have been made for making false threats. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14, Tennessee Homeland Security agents investigated more than 320 threats.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    John Forster
    1d ago
    Social media should be regulated more stringently for anyone under the age of 18. In fact, children under 18 years of age shouldn't be allowed without parental consent
    Thelast One
    1d ago
    And still hate God
    View all comments
