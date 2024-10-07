11-year-old arrested during fall break for allegedly making threat against Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sixth-grader was arrested on Monday after he allegedly made a threat against a Nashville middle school.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said that the JFK Middle School student made a threat both in texts to other students and “in an Instagram post holding firearms.”

Even though the Metro Nashville Public School system is on fall break, the student was arrested at his Antioch residence by South Precinct officers on Monday afternoon.

The student was reportedly charged in Juvenile Court with false reporting and making a threat of mass violence.

“Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD,” a Monday press release reads, in part. “Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted.”

Last week, a 12-year-old was arrested for allegedly threatening a Nashville school. Since the beginning of the school year for many districts across Middle Tennessee, numerous arrests have been made for making false threats. Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14, Tennessee Homeland Security agents investigated more than 320 threats.

