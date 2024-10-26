Open in App
    • WKRG News 5

    UPDATE: Multiple students injured after crash in Destin Friday night

    By Shamonee BakerChad PetriSummer Poole,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnUSi_0wN2mWsD00

    UPDATE (11:55 a.m.): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent this update:

    On Friday evening, October 25, 2024, shortly before 6:30 p.m., a gray 2023 Dodge Charger, occupied by four teens, was traveling west on Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin from the Walton County line. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles. The Charger collided with a black 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, which was attempting a left turn onto Tequesta Drive from eastbound Emerald Coast Parkway.

    The initial collision caused the Charger to strike a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle splitting in half, overturning, and catching fire. Two passengers were ejected, and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by responders. The occupants were transported to Fort Walton Beach-Destin Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, with at least two sustaining critical injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen Atlas sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    The westbound lanes of Emerald Coast Parkway remained closed for several hours following the crash. The incident is under investigation by the OCSO Traffic Homicide Investigation team, which handles crashes involving fatalities or serious injuries that could result in a fatality. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor at this time.

    UPDATE (11 a.m.): News 5 is continuing to learn more details about a Destin crash Friday night that left one dead and multiple injured.

    According to Destin High School Principal Diane Kelley, one of their students was injured in the crash and is hospitalized.

    Kelley also said students from the South Walton area were hospitalized after being injured in the crash.

    “This news has taken a toll on our school community, especially the students and staff, as false rumors circulated quickly online,” read a statement from Kelley.

    “Our Shark Counseling team will be on campus Monday to assist any students or staff who may need extra support.”

    Kelley asked that community members keep the families in their prayers.

    Original Story

    DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Okaloosa County are investigating a traffic death. A post on the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the OCSO Traffic Homicide Investigation team was on the scene of a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway and Trista Terrace Court Friday night.

    The crash closed all westbound traffic for a time but the lanes reopened at some point. The post does not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, how it may have happened, and how many people were hurt or killed. We’ll continue to update this story as we get more information. We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office and are waiting to hear back.

    Comments / 2

    Michelle L Minton
    2d ago
    This is the news article? 😆 This is an article with nothing. We knew all of this.
    Greg Stull
    2d ago
    Yeah sheriff where’s the transparency
    Comments / 0

